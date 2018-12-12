Integrated Asset Management (IAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.01

Shares of Integrated Asset Management Corp (TSE:IAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 23333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Integrated Asset Management’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Integrated Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:IAM)

Integrated Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative asset investment management company. The company provides investors with private equity, private corporate debt, managed futures, hedge funds, real estate investment management, property management and leasing, and merchant banking. It offers alternative asset class management to institutional, pension, and private clients.

