International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) Given a GBX 550 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target from analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 815 ($10.65) target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 735 ($9.60) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 705 ($9.21) in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 730.47 ($9.54).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 598.20 ($7.82) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 516 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 680.60 ($8.89).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands.

