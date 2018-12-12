Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,297 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $120,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $508.06 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $359.75 and a one year high of $581.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 32,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.86, for a total value of $16,277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,142,018.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total value of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,769,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,491 shares of company stock valued at $37,767,784 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.01.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

