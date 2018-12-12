Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,577,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,058,000 after buying an additional 524,580 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 19.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,693,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,308,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invesco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,343 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in Invesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,758,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,287 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. Invesco has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

