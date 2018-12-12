Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:VKQ opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

