Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/invesco-sp-500-pure-value-etf-rpv-shares-bought-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.