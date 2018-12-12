Investors Buy Duke Energy (DUK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $208.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $154.97 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Duke Energy had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Duke Energy traded down ($1.19) for the day and closed at $89.60

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

