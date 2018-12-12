Investors Buy Duke Energy (DUK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $208.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $53.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $154.97 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Duke Energy had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Duke Energy traded down ($1.19) for the day and closed at $89.60
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.04.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.18%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DUK)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.
