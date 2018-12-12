Investors Buy Estee Lauder Companies (EL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $70.69 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.57 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.12 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Estee Lauder Companies had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Estee Lauder Companies traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $138.73
EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.
The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $693,340.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 13,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $2,098,797.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,795.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,207 shares of company stock worth $37,717,077 in the last ninety days. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.