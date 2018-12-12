Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 740 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

AGIO opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 461.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $209,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/investors-buy-large-volume-of-put-options-on-agios-pharmaceuticals-agio.html.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.