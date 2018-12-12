Investors Buy Shares of Square (SQ) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on weakness during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $351.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $326.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.03 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Square had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Square traded down ($1.60) for the day and closed at $61.78Specifically, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $6,263,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 25,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,380,912.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,482,286 shares of company stock valued at $191,711,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Square from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -617.80 and a beta of 4.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

