Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,182 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,896% compared to the typical volume of 510 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $37,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,385.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $382,352. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 69,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 52,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

