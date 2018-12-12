Investors Sell Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) on Strength (XOP)

Traders sold shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $66.08 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $190.95 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $124.87 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF traded up $0.17 for the day and closed at $30.63

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $167,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

