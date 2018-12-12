Iofina (IOF) Shares Up 6.7%

Iofina plc (LON:IOF)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.53 ($0.15). 311,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 336,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.80 ($0.14).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas. The company also has complete vertical integration from the production of iodine in the field to the manufacture of the chemical end-products derived from iodine to the consumer and the recycling of iodine using iodinated side-streams from waste chemical processes.

