Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.99% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after buying an additional 512,844 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 1,221,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,454,740.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 921,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,496,056.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

IOVA stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

