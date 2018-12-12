Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 46,545.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of IRDM opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 2.04. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 274,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $5,900,834.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,852,233.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $84,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,075 shares of company stock worth $6,778,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

