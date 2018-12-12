iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.79% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKK. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $229,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $6,431,000.

JKK stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $217.00.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

