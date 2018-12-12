iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 86,365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 130,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

