iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,041,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,175,000 after purchasing an additional 191,091 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,794,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,177,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,928,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,034. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.08 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

