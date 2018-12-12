iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,008,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,109,000 after purchasing an additional 136,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,695,000 after purchasing an additional 259,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,419,000 after purchasing an additional 253,874 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $146.70 and a 12 month high of $178.61.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
