iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,008,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,743,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,109,000 after purchasing an additional 136,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,695,000 after purchasing an additional 259,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,419,000 after purchasing an additional 253,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $146.70 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw-holdings-trimmed-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.