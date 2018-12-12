iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $81,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,321,000 after purchasing an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.85 and a fifty-two week high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

