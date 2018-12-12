iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (IYJ) Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $134.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

