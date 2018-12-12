Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Citigroup downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ITUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. 789,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,477,246. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0028 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

