J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. J B Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $118.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 9,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,105. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $131.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

