J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $300.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $380,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,563,985 shares in the company, valued at $557,015,215.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $322,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

