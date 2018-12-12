J Stuart Miller Sells 10,000 Shares of Workiva Inc (WK) Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) VP J Stuart Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WK stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workiva from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Workiva to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Workiva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,874,000 after buying an additional 593,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,031,000 after buying an additional 166,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,275,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6,570.3% during the third quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

