Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

JAG opened at $10.29 on Monday. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of -0.14.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Humber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $412,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,946,154.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,063. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,856,754 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,168,000 after purchasing an additional 361,484 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.