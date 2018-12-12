Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 156,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,589,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 46,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $59.45.

