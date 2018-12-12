Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 582.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,474 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.61% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PICB opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

