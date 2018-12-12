Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $195,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000.
NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $54.55.
