Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $195,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000.

NASDAQ:IBUY opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/jane-street-group-llc-grows-stake-in-amplify-online-retail-etf-ibuy.html.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.