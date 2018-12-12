Jane Street Group LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 143.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 951,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a 1 year low of $2,026.00 and a 1 year high of $2,160.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2078 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

