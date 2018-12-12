Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Store Capital Corp (STOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,338 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Store Capital worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 146.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 135,479 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

STOR opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $88,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

