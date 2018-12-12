Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Apache from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Apache Co. (APA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/janus-henderson-group-plc-reduces-position-in-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.