Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,953 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,701,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,261,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Workday by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,272,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 749,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,400,000 after buying an additional 73,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Workday by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,833,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Workday by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,100,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,025,518 shares of company stock valued at $155,371,298 over the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday to $169.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

