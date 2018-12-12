Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades CoreSite Realty (COR) to Hold

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $107.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COR. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.77.

NYSE COR opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $118.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $57,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,762 shares of company stock worth $171,151. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

