Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pendragon’s FY2018 Earnings (PDGNF)

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Pendragon in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pendragon’s FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Pendragon has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.36.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.

