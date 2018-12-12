Jefferies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,855,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,914,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 260,380 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,125,000 after acquiring an additional 410,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after acquiring an additional 840,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,834,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,756,000 after acquiring an additional 519,698 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

