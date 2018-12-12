Jefferies Group LLC Raises Position in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 441.5% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

