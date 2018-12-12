Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stake in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 126.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 447.7% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in L3 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $274.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Shares of LLL opened at $187.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $172.54 and a twelve month high of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.71%. L3 Technologies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.78%.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

