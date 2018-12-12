Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $200,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Universal Display by 37.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLED opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

