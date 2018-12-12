Jeld-Wen (JELD) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned a $20.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Jeld-Wen to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Maxwell sold 4,982 shares of Jeld-Wen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $130,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,277.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,665,000 after purchasing an additional 737,178 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,406 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 583.4% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 932,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.