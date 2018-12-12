Jennifer Pileggi Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $203,800.00.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 1,912,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zuora from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. FBN Securities started coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

