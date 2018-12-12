John Bello Buys 21,461 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Director John Bello bought 21,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $52,150.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, John Bello bought 5,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00.

NYSEAMERICAN REED opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reed’s stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Reed’s worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

