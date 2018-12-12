John Wood Group PLC (WG) Receives GBX 798.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 820.50 ($10.72).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, August 20th. HSBC raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Numis Securities raised John Wood Group to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 820 ($10.71) in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

WG traded down GBX 65.60 ($0.86) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 578.60 ($7.56). 4,021,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of GBX 553 ($7.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 10,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £68,147.40 ($89,046.65). Also, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 769 ($10.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,505.44 ($9,807.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,099 shares of company stock worth $7,865,164.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

