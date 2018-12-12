JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.84 Million Position in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Owens-Illinois worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 99,050.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 77.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.30 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.02.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

