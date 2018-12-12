JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in NCR Co. (NCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of NCR worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $222,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 37.8% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NCR by 97.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.77. NCR Co. has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

