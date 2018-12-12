Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Receives €34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €34.86 ($40.54).

A number of analysts have recently commented on JUN3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of JUN3 stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Friday, reaching €24.76 ($28.79). 196,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 1-year high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

