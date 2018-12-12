Kcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $292,279.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $292,279.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Get Kcash alerts:

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,510,573 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.