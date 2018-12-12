Keane Investor Holdings Llc Sells 5,251,249 Shares of Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Stock

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 5,251,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $56,555,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,668,175 shares in the company, valued at $556,466,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FRAC stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Keane Group Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $934.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Keane Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Keane Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keane Group Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keane Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Keane Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Keane Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keane Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Keane Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Keane Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

