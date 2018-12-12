Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $23.39, with a volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 125.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 120.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.00” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/kewaunee-scientific-kequ-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-22-00.html.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.