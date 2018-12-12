Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. Takes $710,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,356.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

